Xiaonian Festival marked in N China's village

A villager pastes window paper-cuttings in Dawa Village, Shexian County, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 19, 2017. Xiaonian, the 23rd day of the 12th month of Chinese traditional lunar calendar, falls on Jan. 20 this year. On Xiaonian, Chinese people tend to start festival shopping, and give their home a thorough cleaning to sweep away the bad luck. (Xinhua/Feng Xiaoguang)

Villagers hang red lanterns in Dawa Village, Shexian County, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 19, 2017. Xiaonian, the 23rd day of the 12th month of the Chinese traditional lunar calendar, falls on Jan. 20 this year. On Xiaonian, Chinese people tend to start festival shopping, and give their home a thorough cleaning to sweep away the bad luck.(Xinhua/Feng Xiaoguang)