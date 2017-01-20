Preview exhibition of galliformes held in Shanghai

A visitor takes photos of the picture of golden pheasant in the preview exhibition of galliformes at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 19, 2017. The official exhibition will be held from Jan. 20 to May 1. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Eight-year-old girl Hu Wanqing plays the puzzle in the preview exhibition of galliformes at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 19, 2017. The official exhibition will be held from Jan. 20 to May 1. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Seven-year-old girl Xie Jiayi picks souvenirs in the preview exhibition of galliformes at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 19, 2017. The official exhibition will be held from Jan. 20 to May 1. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Five-year old girl Wang Ziyu paints New Year eggs in the preview exhibition of galliformes at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 19, 2017. The official exhibition will be held from Jan. 20 to May 1. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People visit the preview exhibition of galliformes at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 19, 2017. The official exhibition will be held from Jan. 20 to May 1. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)