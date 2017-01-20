Shaolin Wushu in Kabul, Afghanistan

Seema Azimi (Front) teaches Afghan girls Wushu on the top of a hill in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Jan. 18, 2017. There are 20 Afghan girls learn Wushu in the Shaolin Wushu club in Kabul. Most of them are students. The eldest girl among them is 20 years old, and the youngest one is only 13 years old. They have been practicing this martial sport for almost two years. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

Seema Azimi (L) teaches Wushu for Afghan girls on the top of a hill in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Jan. 18, 2017. There are 20 Afghan girls learn Wushu in the Shaolin Wushu club in Kabul. Most of them are students. The eldest girl among them is 20 years old, and the youngest one is only 13 years old. They have been practicing this martial sport for almost two years. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

Afghan girls from Shaolin club perform Wushu on the top of a hill in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Jan. 18, 2017. There are 20 Afghan girls learn Wushu in the Shaolin Wushu club in Kabul. Most of them are students. The eldest girl among them is 20 years old, and the youngest one is only 13 years old. They have been practicing this martial sport for almost two years. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

Seema Azimi (Front) teaches Afghan girls Wushu on the top of a hill in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Jan. 18, 2017. There are 20 Afghan girls learn Wushu in the Shaolin Wushu club in Kabul. Most of them are students. The eldest girl among them is 20 years old, and the youngest one is only 13 years old. They have been practicing this martial sport for almost two years. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

Afghan girls from Shaolin club perform Wushu on the top of a hill in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Jan. 18, 2017. There are 20 Afghan girls learn Wushu in the Shaolin Wushu club in Kabul. Most of them are students. The eldest girl among them is 20 years old, and the youngest one is only 13 years old. They have been practicing this martial sport for almost two years. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

Afghan girls from Shaolin Wushu club pose for photos after taking training on the top of a hill in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Jan. 18, 2017. There are 20 Afghan girls learn Wushu in the Shaolin Wushu club in Kabul. Most of them are students. The eldest girl among them is 20 years old, and the youngest one is only 13 years old. They have been practicing this martial sport for almost two years. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)