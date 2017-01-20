Goat grabbing event in NW China's Xinjiang

People participate in Buzkashi match during local winter games in Burqin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, January 19, 2017. Buzkashi, a traditional sports event meaning "goat grabbing", was listed as a state intangible cultural heritage in 2008. (Photo: China News Service/ Wang Xiaojun)

