China's personal income rises 6.3 pct in 2016

China's per capita disposable income stood at 23,821 yuan (3,469 US dollars) in 2016, up 6.3 percent year on year in real terms, official data showed Friday.



The increase was slower than the 7.4 percent rise registered in 2015, as China's economy posted the slowest pace of growth in 26 years in 2016.



Urban and rural per capita disposable income reached 33,616 yuan and 12,363 yuan in 2016, up 5.6 percent and 6.2 percent in real terms, respectively, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.



The per capita income of urban households was 2.72 times that of rural households.



The average monthly income of rural migrant workers was 3,275 yuan, up by 6.6 percent year on year, compared with a 7.2 percent increase in 2015.



China aims to double the per capita income of its urban and rural residents by 2020, from 2010 levels, to build a moderately prosperous society.

