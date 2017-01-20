China’s economy grows at 6.7% in 2016, slowest in 26 years

By Zhang Ye Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2017/1/20 12:50:30

Infographic: Globaltimes.cn

China’s economy expanded at a higher-than-expected 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter, official data showed on Friday, driven up by a robust property sector and government efforts to restructure the economy.



In 2016, the world’s second largest economy has seen a steady GDP growth of 6.7 percent to 74.4 trillion yuan ($10.8 trillion), the slowest pace of growth in 26 years but still within the official target, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).



The national GDP data is reliable, Ning Jizhe, vice chairman of



He noted that regional authorities who were found to falsify economic figures would be punished in accordance with laws and regulations. The comment came after Chen Qiufa, governor of Northeast China’s Liaoning Province, admitted that some local fiscal figures were falsified during between 2011 and 2014.



China’s GDP in 2016 maintained “a medium and high-speed growth,” thanks to government efforts in restructuring the economy, said Ning. The industrial structure was optimized. In 2016, tertiary industry accounted for 51.6 percent of GDP, up 1.4 points from the previous year, NBS data showed.



Investment in real estate was a notable strong point in China last year, growing 6.9 percent year-on-year to 10.26 trillion yuan. The growth rate registered in 2015 was 1 percent.



Analysts said the real estate sector may not be a prominent contributor to the economy this year as local governments strive to curb speculation.



“The cooling property market will put pressure on the industry sector starting from the second quarter of this year,” wrote Guo Lei, senior macroeconomist with GF Securities, in a research note sent to the Global Times.



An expected drop in auto sales will be another drag on this year’s economic growth, said Guo.

He predicted that auto sales in 2017 will fall 7-8 percent compared to the more than 13 percent of last year due to reduced incentives.



The London-based Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) predicted that China GDP growth will drop to 6.2 percent in 2017.



The rebound in the fourth quarter would not extend into 2017, “when a slowdown in the property market and steps to address supply shortages in the commodity sector ought to drag again on demand and output,” Tom Rafferty, an EIU economist, said in a research note sent to the Global Times Friday.



There will also be potential headwinds in terms of prospective US-China trade tensions, Rafferty noted.



Guo thinks China’s exports would show signs of recovery this year, supported by an expected pick-up in global trade and shipping. Economists from GF Securities forecast GDP this year will be 6.5 to 6.6 percent.



Data for last year’s retail sales, a gauge of domestic consumption, also was released on Friday, showing growth of 10.4 percent year-on-year, slower than the 10.7-percent increase registered in 2015.

