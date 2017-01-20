Cai Qi elected Beijing mayor

Cai Qi was elected mayor of Beijing Friday at the fifth session of the 14th Beijing Municipal People's Congress, the local legislature.



Cai, 61, was appointed vice mayor and acting mayor of Beijing in late October 2016.



Before working in Beijing, Cai served as mayor for Sanming city in Fujian Province, as well as in Quzhou and Hangzhou, cities in Zhejiang Province. Later, he was promoted as vice governor of Zhejiang.



Li Wei was elected head of the standing committee of the municipal people's congress.

