Cambodia reiterates staunch support for one-China policy

Cambodia's Senate President Samdech Say Chhum on Friday reiterated the country's staunch support for the one-China policy, saying that China played a more important role in maintaining peace, stability and development in the region and in the world.
"The past, the present and the future are the same, Cambodia adheres to its definite position: supporting the One-China policy of the People's Republic of China," he said in a speech during the inauguration ceremony of a China-funded building for the Senate here.
He said China is the core force for the development in Asia and always lends active support to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
) in strengthening peace, trade cooperation, security, stability and regional integration.
"Cambodia believes that China will play a more important role in maintaining peace, stability and security in the region and in the world," Say Chhum said.