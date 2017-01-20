God of Wealth offers money to tourists

A man dressed as the God of Wealth throws away hongbao, gift money wrapped in red envelope, to tourists as he hangs from a cableway in Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Pingjiang County, Central China’s Hunan Province, Jan. 19, 2017. The Spring Festival, China’s Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

