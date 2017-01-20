All the way back home for Spring Festival

Passengers wait to board a train at a railway station in Nanjing City, the capital of East China’s Jiangsu Province, Jan. 16, 2017. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

A man waits to board a train at a railway station in Nanning City, the capital of South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 17, 2017. (Photo: China News Service/Hu Yan)

A man takes a break while waiting to board a train in Nanning City, the capital of South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 17, 2017. Zhou Xinyue, 59, is from Dongan in Hunan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Hu Yan)

A man carries his luggage at a railway station in Guiyang City, the capital of Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Jan. 13, 2017. (Photo: China News Service/Peng Nian)

A man carries his luggage as he boards a train at a railway station in Fuyang City, East China’s Anhui Province, Jan. 14, 2017. Millions of Chinese people are now on the move. According to the Ministry of Transport, a record 2.98 billion trips will be made during this year's “chunyun”, the annual Chinese Spring Festival travel rush between Jan. 13 and Feb. 21, up 2.2 percent from last year. (Photo: China News Service/Han Mo)

Migrant workers carrying their pet with them ride a motorcycle on their way home for the Spring Festival in Fujian Province, Jan. 18, 2017. Millions of Chinese people are now on the move. According to the Ministry of Transport, a record 2.98 billion trips will be made during this year's “chunyun”, the annual Chinese Spring Festival travel rush between Jan. 13 and Feb. 21, up 2.2 percent from last year. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Dongming)