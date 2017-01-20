Foreign intelligence agencies possibly behind cyber attacks on Russia: Kremlin spokesman

Russia has information about the possible involvement of some foreign intelligence agencies in cyber attacks on Russia's government servers, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Peskov made the remarks in a recent interview with BBC, the Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported Friday.
According to the spokesman, Russia is subjected to hacking attacks numerous times every day, some of them from the United States, Germany and Britain.
Peskov also denied the allegations that Russia was involved in the cyber attacks in the 2016 US presidential election.
"Neither the Russian government nor the Kremlin nor personally (Russian President Vladimir) Putin nor military intelligence was behind those attacks even if they have taken place," the report quoted Peskov as saying.
US intelligence agencies have published part of a classified report claiming that Putin had ordered an influence campaign in 2016 involving hackers to secure Donald Trump
's victory in the presidential elections. Moscow denied any involvement, saying the allegations were "stupidity."