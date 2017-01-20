China observes 100th birthday of renowned medical scientist Wu Jieping

A seminar was held Friday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Wu Jieping, a well-known Chinese medical scientist.
As one of the founders of Chinese urinary surgery science, Wu made remarkable contributions to the development of urinary surgery and medical science in China.
Born in January 1917, Wu was also a former leader of the non-Communist party Jiu San (September 3) Society, and vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the eighth and ninth National People's Congress (NPC).
He died in March 2011, aged 94.
In a speech addressing the event, Li Jianguo
, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, recalled Wu's achievements in medical science.
Li called on people to learn from Wu's patriotism and sublime moral character, unify around the Party and contribute to national rejuvenation. Zhang Dejiang
, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, attended the commemoration seminar and met with Wu's relatives.