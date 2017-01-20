Boss of Australia's ABC TV resigns

The director of television at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Richard Finlayson, announced on Friday that he will be standing down in March, as speculation of dissension grows within its ranks.



Finlayson said in a statement that he had handed his resignation to ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie, adding "I have decided that after more than three very satisfying and rewarding years as director of ABC TV, it is time to move on to the next stage of my career."



Finlayson's resignation comes at a time of deep unrest within the ABC, with job losses and cost cutting leading to accusations of "piss poor management."



ABC radio broadcaster Bobyn Williams accused ABC bosses of being "morally and spiritually bankrupt" after the axing of science program Catalyst In November 2016.



In the same month, more than 60 Radio National staff at the ABC signed a motion of no confidence against their superiors, citing "systemic failure" in senior radio management and "the erosion of the editorial and managerial responsibilities of executive producers."



Finlayson has not stated these issues as a reason for his leaving the broadcaster after only three years.



Despite this, Finlayson said in his resignation, "Most of all, I'm proud of the incredible team in ABC TV that we have recruited, nurtured and developed. I know that the future of ABC TV and the national broadcaster is in highly capable hands."



Finlayson is most heralded his involvement in the internationally acclaimed series Cleverman and the implementation of the ABC's digital streaming platform.

