Premier solicits public opinions on draft government work report

Premier Li Keqiang
on Thursday chaired a seminar to solicit opinions from representatives of non-Communist parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and persons without party affiliation on the draft government work report.
Li said the system of multi-party cooperation and political consultation under the leadership of the Communist Party of China offers a solid guarantee for their participation in the discussion and management of state affairs.
Representatives from these sectors gave advice and suggestions on state affairs such as the development of the Belt and Road Initiative, poverty alleviation, government big data utilization, environmental protection, traditional Chinese medicine, private investment and artificial intelligence.
The advice and suggestions will help to improve not only the report but government work at large, Li said.
Li thanked them for contributing to China's development last year, which saw stable economic growth and employment as well as good momentum of economic restructuring and upgrading.
Official data showed that China's economy grew 6.7 percent year on year in 2016, well within the government's target range of 6.5-to-7 percent.
China will maintain the basic tone of seeking progress while maintaining stability this year, and the government is confident and capable of coping with various challenges and achieving stable social and economic growth, Li said.
The draft version of the government work report, which will be delivered at the National People's Congress in March, are also distributed to government departments and local governments to solicit opinions.
On Monday, Li chaired a seminar to solicit opinions from representatives of the education, science and technology, culture, health, and sports sectors and members of the public on the draft government work report.