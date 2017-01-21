Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president

Former US President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton arrive for Donald Trump's presidential inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
Former US President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush arrive for Donald Trump's presidential inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
People take part in a demonstration against Donald Trump who was sworn in on Friday as the 45th President of United States in Washington D.C., the United States on Jan. 20, 2017. Ninety-five people were arrested as American protesters clashed with riot police in Washington Friday afternoon after Donald Trump was sworn in as the new US President. (Xinhua/Zheng Qihang)
US President Donald Trump(1st L, front row) takes the oath of office during the presidential inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump was sworn in on Friday as the 45th President of the United States. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
US President Donald Trump(C, front) attends the presidential inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump was sworn in on Friday as the 45th President of the United States. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
US President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after he was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the presidential inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
US President Donald Trump hugs his family after he was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the presidential inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump was sworn in on Friday as the 45th President of the United States. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
US President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after he was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the presidential inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
Donald Trump arrives for his presidential inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
The helicopter carrying former President Barack Obama leaves US Capitol after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Bao Dandan)
US former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama walk to the helicopter escorted by newly-inaugurated US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Bao Dandan)
Former US President Barack Obama(R, Center) talks with newly-inaugurated US President Donald Trump(L, Center) prior to his departure after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Bao Dandan)
Former US President Barack Obama talks with newly-inaugurated US President Donald Trump after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Bao Dandan)