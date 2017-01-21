Britain orders public sector to recruit 200,000 apprenticeships by 2020

Britain's public sector was Friday set the task of recruiting 200,000 apprenticeships by 2020.



The aim of the strategy is to give more young people the chance to kick-start a career through a public sector apprenticeship.



Skills Minister Robert Halfon announced that the Department for Education (DfE) has set the public sector a target of recruiting 200,000 more apprentices by 2020.



"The reform will create thousands of quality opportunities in the public sector, giving more people the chance to launch or develop their career," said a spokesman for the DfE.



The announcement builds on a government commitment to deliver 3 million apprenticeships by 2020, by requiring at least 2.3 percent of the workforce in public bodies in England to be apprentices.



Public sector bodies which employ 250 or more people will face a legal duty to recruit apprentices under a law set to be implemented from April.

