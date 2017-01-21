Slovak politicians expect improving ties between Trump-led US, Russia

As Donald Trump
was sworn in as new US president on Friday, Slovak politicians expected the US under Trump to probably have better relations with Russia.
"Political change couldn't be worse itself," Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico told reporters, when asked to comment on Trump's inauguration.
"It would be interesting for us, if he (Trump) will seek balanced geopolitical relations with other superpowers like Russia," Fico said.
Richard Sulik, leader of Slovak opposition party Freedom and Solidarity, said that Trump's presidency means a wakeup call for the European Union.
The EU will rely more on itself, also due to expected new relations between the US and Russia, Sulik said at a regular briefing.
Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Miroslav Lajcak vowed to continue enhancing ties with the US and bolster the trans-Atlantic partnership.
The United States is a strategic partner and one of the closest allies to Slovakia, Lajcak told a regular press briefing.
Slovak President Andrej Kiska said on Twitter that he wished a successful term in office for Trump.