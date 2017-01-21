Protesters clash with riot police in Washington

Smoke rises from the street where protests against US President Donald Trump occured in Washington D.C., the United States, Jan. 20, 2017. More than 200 people were arrested as American protesters clashed with riot police in Washington Friday afternoon after Donald Trump was sworn in as the new US President. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
A female protestor yells at a supporter of Donald Trump during the protest in Washington D.C., the United States, Jan. 20, 2017. More than 200 people were arrested as American protesters clashed with riot police in Washington Friday afternoon after Donald Trump was sworn in as the new US President. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
