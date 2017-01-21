Traditional food made for upcoming Spring Festival

Local people and tourists receive Spring Festival couplets and posters written by calligraphers in Tangqi Town, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 20, 2017. Xiaonian, the 23rd day of the 12th month of the Chinese traditional lunar calendar, falls on Jan. 20 this year. Local people and tourists welcome the upcoming Lunar New Year by writing Spring Festival couplets and making traditional food including rice cakes, pumpkin sticky rice and rice sculptures. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)