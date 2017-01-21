Traditional food made for upcoming Spring Festival
Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/21 10:37:59
Local people make rice cakes in Tangqi Town, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 20, 2017. Xiaonian, the 23rd day of the 12th month of the Chinese traditional lunar calendar, falls on Jan. 20 this year. Local people and tourists welcome the upcoming Lunar New Year by writing Spring Festival couplets and making traditional food including rice cakes, pumpkin sticky rice and rice sculptures. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Villager Yuan Xiaorong arranges newly-made jujube cakes in Ditouyuan Village of Chiping County, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 20, 2017. Local people have a tradition of making steamed bun with colorful patterns to greet the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Zhao Yuguo)
Villager Yuan Xiaorong makes jujube cakes in Ditouyuan Village of Chiping County, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 20, 2017. Local people have a tradition of making steamed bun with colorful patterns to greet the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Zhao Yuguo)
Villager Jia Yunping shows newly-made jujube cakes in Qianzhai Village of Chiping County, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 20, 2017. Local people have a tradition of making steamed bun with colorful patterns to greet the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Zhao Yuguo)
People watch the production process of traditional rice sculptures in Tangqi Town, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Local people and tourists receive Spring Festival couplets and posters written by calligraphers in Tangqi Town, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Local people and tourists receive pumpkin sticky rice in Tangqi Town, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Tourists view traditional rice sculptures in Tangqi Township of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Local people and tourists receive Spring Festival couplets and posters written by calligraphers in Tangqi Town, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)