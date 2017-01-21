5 people confirmed killed in restaurant fire in Myanmar's Yangon

A total of five people were killed and one injured in a fire that broke out in a restaurant in Yangon's South Dagon township early Saturday, an official from the Myanmar Fire Services Department told Xinhua Saturday.



The fire which occurred at about 04:35 a.m. local time was caused by gas leakage from a gas cylinder in the kitchen. The fire spread to a neighboring house.



The 5 victims were waiters of the restaurant, two of whom are children.



Daw Thein Kyi, assistant director of the Myanmar Fire Services Department, said that those people were sleeping when the kitchen caught fire and they were killed due to smoke inhalation.



The fire was brought under control at about 05:05 a.m. local time.

