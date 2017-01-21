Europeans have bad opinion of new US president: poll

Donald Trump was sworn in on Friday as the 45th president of the United States.



According to the poll, conducted by survey company Odoxa, Trump is perceived by Europeans and French as "a demagogue", "aggressive" and "dangerous" president.



Precisely, 55 percent of Europeans and 60 percent of French people consider Trump a "demagogue", according to the poll.



Furthermore, 79 percent of Europeans and 86 percent of French people do not think him "honest", or "competent" (71 percent and 77 percent ), or "close to people" (72 percent and 81 percent), or "sympathetic" (80 percent and 85 percent).



At the same time, the new US president is considered "aggressive" by 82 percent of Europeans and 85 percent of French people.



Trump is also seen as "racist" by 75 percent of Europeans and 82 percent of French, and "dangerous" by 72 percent of Europeans and 78 percent of French, the poll showed.

