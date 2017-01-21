Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

"At first, the vehicle body had small holes. Now, the car window is smashed. If we were in the car, we would have been injured."So said a woman surnamed Chen about her car which was damaged by steel balls. Chen lives in a compound in Jiuxianqiao, Chaoyang district. On January 14, local police received many reports from residents saying that the windows in their homes and cars were smashed by steel balls that seemed to come from nowhere. After a preliminary investigation, the police found a man acting suspiciously in the compound. A day later, they caught the man and discovered steel balls and a slingshot in his possession. The man, surnamed Zhou, confessed that he bought the items online and used them to shoot parked cars in the compound to have some fun. The investigation is ongoing. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)