13 killed, 47 injured in blast in NW Pakistan

At least 13 people were killed and 47 others injured in a bomb blast that hit a vegetable and fruit market in Pakistan's northwest tribal region of Kurram Agency on Saturday morning, officials said.



According to the local administration of the area, the blast took place at 08:50 a.m. (local time) when dozens of people were busy with shopping in the market located in Parachinar area of Kurram Agency, Pakistan's tribal region bordering Afghanistan.



The blast killed six people on spot while seven others succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the Agency Hospital in the area.



Rescue teams, local police and security forces rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.



Hospital officials feared that the death toll might further rise as several of the injured were reportedly in critical condition.



The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), a mouthpiece of Pakistan army, said that they were shifting seriously injured people in military helicopters to the hospitals in the nearby province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



According to the local administration, the bomb was planted in one of the cartons carrying apples and it was detonated with a remote-controlled device.



Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in the nearby areas.



No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

