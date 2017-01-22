Trump protests show US schism

Widespread anti-Trump protests show huge divergences in Western society but may be an opportunity for China to play a more important role in leading globalization reform, experts said.



Donald Trump's brief, 16-minute inauguration speech in Washington, DC triggered protests across the country, as the billionaire continued his angry rants against liberals, and especially outgoing President Barack Obama.



Thousands of angry protesters marched defiantly through Colorado's capital Friday chanting "Not My President," as 2,900 kilometers away, Donald Trump was being sworn into the Oval Office.



Six police officers were injured and 217 protesters were arrested Friday, CNN reported, adding that anti-Trump protests broke out in several US cities, including New York, Seattle, Dallas, Chicago and Portland, Oregon while demonstrations also took place overseas in Hong Kong, Berlin and London.



Hundreds of thousands of people in the US and around the world were also set to join marches Saturday to raise awareness of women's rights and other civil rights they fear could be threatened under Trump's presidency, said CNN.



"The protests against Trump among the US and European countries showed divergence within Western society and the serious problems of the Western democratic political system," Wang Yiwei, professor at the School of International Studies, Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Saturday.



Trump won the election with "procedural justice," but the result was received with shock and opposition outside and within the US, which means the design of the Western democratic system cannot follow changes in the objective situation, especially globalization, Wang said.



Divergences on globalization, free trade, regional integration, immigrants, and racism are getting increasingly serious, not only in the US but also in Europe, Wang added.



"In the past, the divergence within the US democratic system was between two parties, and the majority of US people, or the middle class, were stabilizers of society to prevent divergence from impacting the whole country," said Diao Daming, a research fellow at the Institute of American Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.



However, as the economic problems and challenges from globalization are deeply and directly impacting US people's interest, the majority can no longer play the stabilizer, Diao said.



'America first' policy



Trump's inaugural address promised to drain power from Washington elites and always put "America first" in its dealings with the world at a moment of transformative political change, vowing to "bring back" American jobs, borders, wealth and dreams, CNN reported.



Hours after his inauguration, Trump signed his first executive order, directing federal agencies to "ease the burden" of his predecessor Barack Obama's healthcare law, or Obamacare. Moreover, the newly updated White House website said the new administration will eliminate the Climate Action Plan, the centerpiece of former president Obama's climate legacy. The LGBT rights page was also taken down from the White House and Department of Labor websites.



China needs to wait and see, Wang stressed. "We still don't know how far Trump can go, and how extreme he will act. He and his followers among the West are still unpredictable. Moreover, Sino-US and Sino-Western relations are facing uncertainty, which may harm China's national interests. On the other hand, China will also get opportunities to play a more important role in leading the reform of globalization."



For China, Trump's opinions and his cabinet or advisers' appointments show that the possibility of confrontation on trade between China and the US is very high, but based on mutual respects, it is also possible for Beijing to make him believe that, at this stage without China's assistance, he can't "make America great again," said Diao, stressing that "the door of Sino-US cooperation is not closed yet."



Trump wants to give his people more jobs and rebuild US infrastructure, but Chinese enterprises can also offer meaningful help, Diao said. "Such as providing investment to help Trump to increase employment and participate in infrastructure programs. This is Chinese companies' advantages," he added.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Friday's regular press conference that China would like to join hands with the new US administration to properly deal with sensitive issues and disputes in constructive ways, expand cooperation on bilateral, regional and global issues across the board, and propel further development of Sino-US ties at a new starting point.



China-made baseball caps shock Trump voters



One of the biggest cheers President Donald Trump received from supporters watching his inaugural address on Friday was his call to "buy American and hire American."



Many of those supporters were sporting Trump's trademark red "Make America Great Again" baseball caps - made in China, Vietnam and Bangladesh.



Some were horrified when they discovered their Trump hats were foreign-made.



The Trump hats available for purchase on Trump's official campaign website are made in the US and cost between $25 and $30, according to the label inside. But they are also more expensive than the $20 versions sold by street vendors in Washington on Friday.



"Trump's call reflects his tendency in trade protectionism and he hopes to leave more job opportunities in the US," Xu Hongcai, deputy chief economist at the China Center for International Economic Exchange, told the Global Times, adding that it may put pressure on China and cause trade conflicts.



However, it is not an easy task as the country will face many difficulties ahead such as the huge cost of moving factories to the US and cultivating enough skillful workers, said Xu.



Xu noted that some industries should still rely on global work division and trade protectionism may bring the country backward.



Reuters - Global Times