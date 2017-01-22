Far-right rally

Demonstrators take part in a protest against a meeting of the main leaders of Europe's populist and far-right parties in Koblenz, western Germany, on Saturday. French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen is leading the European gathering of right-wing populist parties in a show of strength ahead of crucial elections across the region this year. The meeting will also feature Geert Wilders of the Dutch far-right Freedom Party, Frauke Petry of the anti-migrant Alternative for Germany and Matteo Salvini of Italy's xenophobic Northern League. Photo: AFP