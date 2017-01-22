You’re no Mr Darcy

Ordinarily, when a man confesses his love to a woman she should be pleasantly surprised and say yes, or at the very least, she should feel guilty when she says no. However, I recently experienced a confession which was neither. It was awkward and mildly offensive.



The man was not even a friend or workmate. We met a few weeks ago during a work assignment and added each other on WeChat.



One night, he suddenly sent a message to me.



"I saw you smoke that day. It is not good for a woman to smoke, especially in Beijing; her mother-in-law will not like her."



I was quite confused.



Then he continued, "I am a Beijing local, and my mother is a typical senior who hates women who smoke, so you'd better quit."



My confusion grew until his third message arrived.



"How about being my girlfriend?"



What? The only thing I knew about him was his name and face. He was not even my type. How could I be his girlfriend? I took a deep breath and told myself to be polite.



"We barely know each other," I said.



Then he delved into an analysis of me, my characteristics and my family.



"I actually know a lot about you," he said.



Before I could think of anything to say, he continued.



"I have a house and a car in Beijing and a house in Hainan Province. You can send your parents there to live with mine during winter. I am a good person. I give beggars money, so I am a rich and nice man."



I only saw him as an overconfident and reckless person. He did not know me at all, and for all I knew he says the same thing to every single female friend in his WeChat.



I refused him. I told him the feeling was not mutual and he could not be my Mr Right. In response, he became quite arrogant and tried to make me feel like I lost out on a good thing.



"Do you know how eager women from other places are to marry a Beijing man who can give her a Beijing hukou? I don't know why you don't like me. I am perfect for marriage."



"I have a Beijing hukou, too, thank you," I said, biting back the harsher words I wanted to say. "Maybe it's because I don't really know you, and I don't want to get to know you now."



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.