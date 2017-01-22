Controlling women need support too

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









"Don't just sit there, help me!"



"Aargh, not like that."



"Damn it. I will do it myself. I always have to do everything myself."



Ever had such an exchange with the women in your life, say your wife or girlfriend?



She asks, almost demands that you do something and starts criticizing you even before you get to it.



She bosses you around, supervises you with a hawk's eye and checks if you have done a satisfactory job like a mean school teacher.



It doesn't matter if you have something of your own planned, her plans are better. What she says goes and there is no room for discussion.



Fearing yet another nasty argument, which by the way she will not only win but somehow manage to make you feel bad about, you just go along with her and do as she says, forever walking on eggshells.



Mister, you have landed yourself a controlling woman. Ever wonder why she behaves like that?



I mean, it must get pretty exhausting to be always in control, always taking charge and never letting go.



One simple explanation could be that the woman in question was raised by a controlling mother and doesn't know any better. Or, if your relationship is fairly new, then probably your lady is simply having trouble letting go.



She has been on her own, taking care of herself for far too long and doesn't trust anyone else with herself. It's just a matter of time till you win her trust.



She might be insecure or have abandonment issues that she tries to assuage by controlling her environment or the people around her.



Another reason could be that she is trying to prove herself at work and is stressed. Women trying to find a balance between their professional or personal life or trying to find some space for themselves between their husband and kids often end up acting like control freaks.



She wants to excel at work but also doesn't want her family to feel neglected. She wants to relax, go to a spa and socialize but cannot accept that her house remains dirty or that her family eats takeout on her watch.



She wants to host a good party but also wants her kids, her husband and herself to look good. She wants to show the world how perfect her life and her family is and the desire is killing her.



Fearing that something might go wrong and that she might not be able to meet her own expectations, she takes charge of everything. While she may ask for help, she can't let go of control on the smallest of things out of that same fear.



This woman needs her partner's help and support to remember that it's okay to let go from time to time and that it is only human to make mistakes. Appreciate her and help her relax.



Most women just need a caring person to win their trust. I know what they say, but women aren't that complicated, they just need an observant partner.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.