Nepal: Embassy holds investment forum

Nepalese Ambassador to China Leela Mani Paudyal (center) and other guests and officials during the Belt and Road Ambassadors Forum on January 19 Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The Nepalese Embassy in Beijing held a Belt and Road Ambassadors Forum on Chinese investment opportunities in Nepal on January 19. Dozens of people from various business sectors attended the event. The forum speakers gave a thorough introduction to the trade and investment opportunities in Nepal, and Chinese entrepreneurs also joined in the discussion and shared their views on business. Nepalese Ambassador to China Leela Mani Paudyal gave an opening speech in which he said that Nepal benefits immensely from development assistance from China. He said China offers resources for the prosperity of the region under the One Belt and One Road initiative and that the Nepalese Embassy is ready to facilitate investors. The former Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Li Debiao, also attended the event.