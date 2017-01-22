Japan: Adulthood ceremony put on

Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

Some 200 Chinese and Japanese university students attended an entry into adulthood ceremony organized by the Japanese Embassy in Beijing on January 15. Regularly put on by the embassy, the activity serves to mark the Japanese students' entry into adulthood and deepen the understanding of Chinese youngsters about Japanese culture. The Japanese Ambassador to China Yutaka Yokoi and the Vice President of Beijing People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Gao Shuangjin attended the event. During his address, the ambassador expressed his wish for the youngsters of the two countries to serve their people and their country. The Chinese and Japanese students showcased their skills in areas such as tai chi, calligraphy and dancing at the event.