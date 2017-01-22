UK: Annual media reception held

Photo: Yin Yeping/GT
The British Embassy in Beijing held its annual media reception at the ambassador's residence on January 18. The British Ambassador to China Dame Barbara Woodward gave a speech in which she reviewed the achievements of 2016 and spoke about expectations for 2017.
The ambassador said that UK-China relations are in their best period and that the priorities for bilateral ties development in 2017 include enhancing cooperation in trade and investment, cyber security, and more joint work to tackle global challenges such as climate change.
Woodward also mentioned Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi
's visit to the UK in December 2016 to attend the 8th UK-China Strategic Dialogue. The two countries agreed to work more closely in 2017, in particular in support of the peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan.