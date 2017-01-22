Sound & fury

As misophonia awareness grows in China, many young Chinese awaken to the knowledge that their unusual irritation might be a medical condition. Photo: Li Hao/GT

Sarah Liu, a 26-year-old white-collar worker in Beijing, clenched her fists and glared at the person sitting at the next table. He had not stopped chewing gum since he arrived at the restaurant.



"To make things worse, he was also sniffling," she said. "The noise made my chest tighten."



Liu is among the many young Chinese who are wondering whether they might suffer from misophonia, also known as select sound sensitivity syndrome or sound rage, a condition that sparks anger, irritation or even panic in sufferers when they hear certain "trigger sounds." Some sufferers even get into verbal or physical altercations with the people who make the "offending" sounds.



First identified by American researchers Margaret and Pawel Jastreboff in the early 2000s, the syndrome has been a hot topic on the Internet ever since.



A misophonia support group on Facebook has more than 13,000 members and a few people follow the subject on Baidu Tieba, a Chinese online communication platform.



The most common trigger sounds include lip smacking, swallowing, nostril noises, sneezing, typing and pen clicking, a 2013 study by University of Amsterdam researchers published on journals.plos.org said.



Long before Liu had heard of the term, she noticed the symptoms. When she was at university, she found herself much more sensitive to noises coming from her neighbors than her roommates.



"My roommates often treated the muffled voices as background sound. However, it could send me into an instantaneous, blood-boiling rage," she said.



She managed to control herself most of the time, but sometimes she failed to conceal her irritation.



"Many of my friends thought I had developed a mental problem and alienated me," she said.



Christina Zhang, a Beijing-based psychiatrist, noted that quite a few people can get distracted by sounds that do not seem to bother others, like chewing, humming and the sound of fingernails on chalkboards. But sufferers of misophonia, she said, feel the discomfort more acutely.



She took a female patient of hers as an example. According to her, the sounds the patient's husband made at dinner, chewing with his mouth open and slurping, angered the patient.



"She stopped eating with her husband, and that devastated their relationship," she said.



Zhang said that evidence-based treatments for the condition are yet to be explored so what she has been trying to do is help people recognize what they are going through and offer some coping strategies.



She advised sufferers to try cognitive behavioral therapy to help them remember that the people who annoy them do not do it on purpose and try to put aside their anger and focus on other things.



"It can help them learn how to distract themselves," she said.



She suggested that the simplest and probably the most effective method for sufferers of the condition is to plug their ears to block out the noises where possible.



"A patient even started to chew at the same time as others so that he would not hear the sound they made," she said.



She added that since not many people are familiar with and understand misophonia, sufferers can say they have a headache when they feel tortured so that they would not be seen as weird and end up losing friends.



"After all, everyone knows how bad it is to have a headache," she said.



Zhang said that as there are online forums, groups and websites specially devoted to misophonia, more patients can actively join in the discussions to share their experience with people who can understand and ask for help from others.



Liu also spoke highly about what she perceived as an increased awareness of the condition on Chinese social media.



"I hope that one day, people around me would stop casting their puzzled gaze at me. I have been trying very hard to control my anger," said Liu.



With growing awareness among young Chinese, perhaps there is hope for her yet.