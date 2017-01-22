Father kidnaps daughter’s friend

A man surnamed Huangfu made his underage daughter kidnap her friend to get money to pay back his gambling debt. He was recently prosecuted for kidnapping, the Beijing Morning Post reported.



Huangfu saw his daughter's WeChat friend list and decided to kidnap a girl surnamed Shen, whose family is rich. Following Huangfu's instruction, his daughter asked Shen out. Huangfu then kidnapped Shen and called her parents, asking for 3 million yuan. Shen's parents called the police, and Huangfu was captured. Huangfu's daughter will also face criminal charges for assisting in the kidnapping.





