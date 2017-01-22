Man mistakenly sues bank for son’s misdeeds

A man surnamed Yang sued his bank after over 32,000 yuan disappeared from his account, only to later discover that his son spent it on online games, the Beijing Morning Post reported.



The money disappeared in 2016, and when Yang asked his family if they took it, no one admitted to using the money. He then thought the money was stolen and that the bank failed to protect his property. However, the bank found that his money was used to pay for online mobile games. Yang's son then confessed that he spent the money and was too afraid to admit it earlier.





