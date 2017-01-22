Protesters march in London against Trump

Protesters who are against Donald Trump
's presidency took to the street in London on Saturday, as similar protests were seen in other major cities in Britain.
The Women's March in London started at the American Embassy in London and, after a long walk, the protesters ended up rallying in Trafalgar Square.
Slogans such as "reject hate, reclaim politics" and "no to racism, no to Trump" could be seen on placards.
The organizers of the London march claimed that as many as 100,000 people participated in the campaign, which has not been confirmed by local police.
Meanwhile, cities like Manchester, Edinburgh, Belfast, Liverpool and Cardiff also saw protests against the US president.