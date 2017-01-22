Iraq thanks Lebanon for its support, calling for unity

Visiting Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari thanked Saturday Lebanon's support for Iraq in regional and international arenas, pointing that his country "has no desire to interfere in the local affairs of any Arab country."



"We reached an understanding on the need to maintain the Arab League as a form of unity between Arabs. We don't dismiss the existence of division, as there are various regimes and backgrounds, but what unites us is more than what divides us," Jaafari told reporters at the Baabda Palace following meeting with President Michel Aoun.



For his part, Aoun stressed that "combating terrorism is not the responsibility of one state but requires collaboration and coordination between all countries".



The president expressed hope that the upcoming Arab summit, which will be held in Jordan in March, would be able to "represent the much-needed Arab solidarity to fend off the circumstances that all Arab countries are passing through."



Jaafari handed Aoun a letter from his Iraqi counterpart President Fouad Masoum, congratulating Aoun on his election and the desire to promote bilateral ties between the two countries and invited him to visit Baghdad.



A statement issued by Prime Minister Saad Hariri's office said the meeting with Jaafari discussed ways to boost bilateral ties between the two countries in all sectors.



He also invited Hariri to visit Baghdad.



Jaafari's talks with Speaker Nabih Berri discussed the possibility of appointing a Lebanese ambassador to Iraq, the speaker said in a statement by his media office.



Jaafari's visit follows a trip by Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, who departed Lebanon Saturday after a one-day visit where he met with Aoun, Hariri and Berri.

