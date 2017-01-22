Hundreds of women in Lisbon stage protest against Trump

The protest coincided with the largest protest taking place in Washington, where half a million people took to the streets.



Other four Portuguese cities also saw protests, including Porto, Coimbra, Braga in the north and Faro in the south.



Women in Lisbon held signs reading "Don't be Trump", and "Women's rights are not up for grabs," referring to Trump's rhetoric on women.



Protesters were of both Portuguese and US nationality, and included children too. There were a few men in the crowd, and a young boy on a pram carried a banner reading "Girls are strong. So are boys who support them."



Protests took place in many cities, including London, Berlin, Paris, Tokyo and Stockholm, on Saturday, a day after Trump took office.

