Half million Anti-Trump protesters rally in LA

More than 500,000 of protesters Saturday rallied and marched peacefully through downtown Los Angeles chanting "Love Trumps hate", one day after Donald Trump
was sworn into the Oval Office.
LA's gathering was a part of Women's March, a national wide protests triggered by the new President of United States, who continued his angry railing against liberals supporting mostly Hillary Clinton in elections last November.
Protesters showed their different appeals with colourful placards saying "Trust the progress", "Love not hate makes America great", "Get your tiny hands off my rights" and even "No more oil" .
"We want to let him know that he has been divisive, but yet we are still promoting women's rights, promoting gay rights, promoting pro choice, promoting the United States, not discriminating on the base of race, sex, or religion," Cheryl Lacour, an female attorney told Xinhua.
Chertl said she and her friends accepted the result of the election, so they joined the protests across the country to fight for the future instead of the past.
"We want to make this new president accountable," she said, "Today is to let him know what he has to face on the first day in his office."
In front of the City Hall, Jesse Turk told Xinhua, as a gay man he was terrified since Trump was elected, saying "this is a march to show our visibility and show the fact that we don't agree with what's going on, what he's doing, how he's doing and who he has chosen to do it."
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) estimated that 500,000 took part in Saturday's march however organizers insisted the number was higher.