Former Gambian President Jammeh leaves Gambia for Conakry

Former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh left Saturday night Banjul, for an exile in Guinea, local medias reported Saturday night.



According to the Senegalese radio station's correspondent in Banjul, Jammeh traveled with Guinean President Alpha Conde in the private jet of the latter. Another plane registered Mauritanian also took off with Jammeh's family and entourage.



The former Gambian president was preceded to the airport by several vehicles with luggages under heavy security.



Jammeh announced Saturday that he would step down from power after last-chance talks with leaders from West African countries.



"I have decided today in good conscience to relinquish the mantle of leadership of this great nation, with infinite gratitude to all Gambians," said the longtime leader on state TV early Saturday morning.



Jammeh said he had promised that all the issues "will be resolved peacefully" and "it is not necessary that a single drop of blood be shed."



His announcement came after hours of a last-chance mediation with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz and Guinean President Alpha Conde in Banjul.



Jammeh, who took power in July 1994 after a coup d'etat, was defeated in the presidential election on December 1 last year by opposition candidate Adama Barrow.



Barrow sworn in as Gambia's president on Thursday in the Embassy of the Gambia in the Senegalese capital, Dakar.

