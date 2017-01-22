Trump's new cabinet lacks experience, diversity, says Mexican expert

US President Donald Trump
's new cabinet lacks experience in governing, as well as diversity, Mexican academic and US expert Jose Luis Valdes Ugalde said on Friday.
Valdes, from the Center for Research on North America at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), believes Trump's criteria in picking aides has more to do with political affinity than with finding seasoned politicians who reflect America's diversity.
Most of his nominees are millionaires like himself, with little experience in elected office, but disposed to taking a "tough" stance on domestic and global security matters, said Valdes.
The team has "very conservative Trump-like characteristics, which is not goods news for the world, but neither is it good news for Americans defending civil rights," said Valdes.
Typical cabinet picks include John Kelly, as secretary of Homeland Security, and retired general James Mattis, better known as "Mad Dog Mattis," as secretary of Defense, said the academic.
However, the nomination that raises the most concern, especially since his designation does not require Senate approval, is Michael Flynn as Trump's National Security Advisor, said Valdes.
Flynn "is the man who will have the new president of the United States' ear on issues such as Syria, ISIS
, Iraq and the Middle East," said Valdes.
Other potentially troublesome cabinet selections include Wilbur Ross, as Trade secretary, "a very tough guy who is known for buying bankrupt companies, turning them around and getting rich."
Jeff Sessions, tapped to be the new US Attorney General, has been "accused of racism "by many Latin American groups and non-governmental organizations in the United States," said the academic.