Chicagoans protest Trump's inauguration

People take part in the Women's March to protest against U.S. President Donald Trump in Chicago, the United States on Jan. 21, 2017. Around 250,000 people joined Women's March on Chicago on Saturday, according to the organizers. Photo:Xinhua

An estimated 250,000 people gathered in downtown Chicago Saturday to protest Trump's inauguration as US president.The event was meant to be part of the Women's Marches across the world denouncing Trump's humiliation of women, but it turned out to be protests drawing people, women and men alike from all walks of life, and of all ages, from toddlers in strollers or on Dads' shoulders to the aged using walking sticks.Banners in more than half of the protestors' hands read varieties, clearly showing their different petitions: "Justice", "Never my president", "No hate, no fear", "This is how the liberty dies", "Climate change is real", "Make America 'Kind' again", "Women's rights are human rights", "This country was built by immigrants", "Read a book", "(Trump being US president) making America an international joke."An aged woman held a cardboard saying "Fight for a better future for my daughter"; a young man quoted Martin Luther King on his banner, "Our lives begin to end the day when we become silent about things that matter".A girl held a banner with both sides full of letters: "Can't believe I'm still marching for women's rights" on one side and "My grandma is crying" on the other side.As the streets are crowded and most people cannot make to the center of the protests where speeches have been delivered, several makeshift speakers have been erected along the streets. A women was heard from the speaker chanting, "It is our duty to fight, it is our duty to win, we must love each other and support each other, we have nothing to lose but a change".John McDonald, a protestor, told Xinhua that he disagrees with many of the things that Donald Trump stands for. "We don't like him appropriating the power of the government to do things that are contrary to the fundamental values of the American people," he said."It is important to push back against a misogynist like Trump, let him know that women will not stay quietly while he erodes our rights," Georgett from Chicago said.The organizer is expecting 150,000 people participating the Women' s Marches movement in Chicago Saturday, but according to Chicago Tribune' s estimation some 250,000 people turned out.Protests against Trump becoming US 45th president in Chicago began as early as on the inauguration day. When the inauguration ceremony and the celebrations were going on in Washington Friday, Chicago protestors have gathered in downtown and in front of the Trump Tower.Chicago and Illinois are traditionally Democratic, and voted for Hillary Clinton in last year's presidential election.