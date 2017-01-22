Leipzig, Dortmund wrap up victories in German Bundesliga

Runner up Leipzig edged ten-men Frankfurt to start with a 3-0 into the second half of the season while Dortmund craved out a 2-1 victory over ten-men Bremen at the 17th round of Bundesliga on Saturday.



Leipzig restored their three-point gap to front-runners Bayern Munich as Ralph Hasenhuettel's men downed Frankfurt on the goals from Marvin Compper, Timo Werner and the own goal from Jesus Vallejo.



The hosts ensured a perfect start into the encounter as Frankfurt's goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky received his marching orders with only three minutes into the game after a handball outside of the box.



Things went from bad to worse for the visitors three minutes later, as Marvin Compper capitalized on a rebound following a free kick to slot home the opener from close range.



Despite the early setbacks, Frankfurt were standing firm and ensured almost the equaliser but Ante Rebic missed two opportunities from promising positions in the 26th and 34th minute.



Frankfurt's missed chances proved to be costly as Leipzig doubled the lead before the break through Timo Werner, who headed home a set piece into the top right corner.



The hosts had their numerical advantage but had to wait until the 67th minute before Jesus Vallejo's own goal put the game beyond doubt.



With the result, runner-up Leipzig remain on Bayern Munich's heels meanwhile Frankfurt slipped from the 4th to the 6th place.



Borussia Dortmund reaped a hard earned 2-1 win over ten-men Werder Bremen as Lukasz Piszczek provided the second half decider.



The "BVB" grabbed a bright start on the road as Andre Schuerrle made use on a misplaced pass from Serge Gnarby to round Bremen goalkeeper Jaroslav Drobny for the opener with five minutes into the match.



Schuerrle remained in the thick of things moments later but the Germany international was unable to beat Drobny for a second time in the 11th minute.



Dortmund controlled the proceedings on the pitch but failed to make the most of their chances.



As the match progressed, outnumbered Bremen came to their first chances when Fin Bartels and Thomas Delaney tested Dortmund custodian Roman Weidenfeller.



Just when Bremen gained momentum, goalkeeper Drobny was sent off with a straight red card after bringing down Marco Reus outside the box in the 39th minute.



Despite the red card, Bremen were able to respond after the restart as Fin Bartels shrugged off two defenders to overcome Dortmund goalie Weidenfeller into the far post corner to level the scores in the 59th minute.



Dortmund increased their efforts and restored their one-goal lead through Lukasz Piszczek, who tapped home the long ball into the box from substitute Raphael Guerreiro to make the game safe in the 71st minute.



With the eight win of the season Dortmund climb from the 6th to the 4th place in the standings. Meanwhile, Werder Bremen stay on the edge of relegation zone.



Elsewhere, Schalke beat Ingolstadt 1-0 thanks to the goal from new arrival Guido Burgstaller. Wolfsburg overcame Hamburg 1-0 by courtesy of Mario Gomez's late goal. Hoffenheim extend their unbeaten run with a 2-0 victory over Augsburg, and last placed Darmstadt shared the spoils with Monchengladbach following a goalless draw.



The following fixtures complete the 17th round in Bundesliga on Sunday: Bayer Leverkusen host Hertha Berlin and Mainz see Cologne.

