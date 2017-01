Park ice rinks open to public in Beijing

People have fun on Kunming lake ice rink in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2017. Four natural ice rinks located in Beijing's four parks of Summer Palace, Beihai, Zizhuyuan and Taoranting opened to public on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua

People have fun on Kunming lake ice rink in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2017. Four natural ice rinks located in Beijing's four parks of Summer Palace, Beihai, Zizhuyuan and Taoranting opened to public on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua

Students have fun on Kunming lake ice rink in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2017. Photo:Xinhua

Actors in traditional costumes perform ice skating on Kunming lake ice rink in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2017. Photo:Xinhua