E China's Tianshenggang Channel Bridge finishes closure

Photo taken on Jan. 21, 2017 shows the Tianshenggang Channel Bridge of Shanghai-Nantong Yangtze River Bridge linking Zhangjiagang and Nantong of east China's Jiangsu Province. Closure of Tianshenggang Channel Bridge was finished on Saturday. The main span of the bridge is 336 meters. It is the world's largest long-span heavy-duty highway and railway steel arch bridge. Photo:Xinhua

Construction workers pose for photos during a ceremony to mark the closure of Tianshenggang Channel Bridge of Shanghai-Nantong Yangtze River Bridge linking Zhangjiagang and Nantong of east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 21, 2017. Photo:Xinhua

