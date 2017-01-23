Chinese police seize 100 kilograms of meth

Police in central China's Hubei Province have seized 10 suspects involved in trafficking 100 kilograms of methamphetamine.



Police in Hubei's Yicheng city said Sunday that they started to investigate the traffickers in March last year. They spent nine months tracking the ten-member gang, who had brought drugs from Guangdong Province to Hubei.



The main suspect, identified as Ma, said that he had bought the drugs from a person in Hong Kong for 2.1 million yuan ($300,000).



All the suspects are in criminal detention, and further investigation is underway.

