Egypt allows Italy to examine camera data over citizen death

The Egyptian public prosecution said Sunday that it would allow Italian experts to examine the camera recordings of an underground metro station in Giza as part of an investigation into the mysterious death of an Italian researcher in Cairo last year.



According to Egypt's Public Prosecutor Nabil Sadeq, the Italian prosecution would send experts to recover the lost data from the closed circuit television camera of Dokki metro station, near which Giulio Regeni, a 28-year-old Italian doctoral student, lived before disappearing on Jan. 25, 2016.



Regeni's tortured, half-naked body was found on a roadside in Cairo nine days after his disappearance, casting a shadow on the diplomatic relations between the two countries.



A few weeks later, the Egyptian police said they busted a five-member gang in Cairo and found Regeni's handbag with his passport and student ID card at the residence of a gang member's relative.



Regeni's disappearance came amid intensive security in Cairo and other major cities in Egypt ahead of the anniversary of the Jan. 25 uprising that toppled long-time ruler Hosni Mubarak in 2011.

