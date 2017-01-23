The file photo shows that US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in US New York City on Jan. 11, 2017 and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Jan. 22, 2017 in a combination of file photos. Photo: Xinhua/REUTERS

US President Donald Trump invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit him at the White House in February, as the two leaders held their first phone talk on Sunday.A statement released by Israel's Prime Minister's Office characterized the talk as "very warm.""The two leaders discussed the deal with Iran, the peace process with the Palestinians and other issues," the statement read.Netanyahu told Trump he wishes "to work to advance peace and security in the region" in a full collaboration with the new administration.Ahead of the talk, White House Spokesman Sean Spicer said that Trump's team has started deliberations over moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a move expected to spark anger by the Palestinian National Authority."We are at the very beginning stages of even discussing this subject," Spicer said in a statement.Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu asked his security cabinet to postpone a vote on bill to annex Ma'aleh Adumim, a major West Bank settlement, citing a request by the administration "not to make surprise moves but to draft a joint policy."