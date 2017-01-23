Pandas get early treat for coming Spring Festival in Chengdu

A staff member feeds the pandas with bamboos, carrots and apples as an early treat for the coming Spring Festival in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 22, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

Giant pandas eat special meal with bamboos, carrots and apples as an early treat for the coming Spring Festival in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 22, 2017.Photo: Xinhua

A giant panda eats special meal with bamboos, carrots and apples as an early treat for the coming Spring Festival in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 22, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

A staff member feeds the pandas with bamboos, carrots and apples as an early treat for the coming Spring Festival in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 22, 2017. Photo: Xinhua