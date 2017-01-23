Warriors smash Magic 118-98

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson each hit 7 three pointers as the Golden State Warriors came back to beat the Orlando Magic 118-98, winning their seventh straight game on Sunday.



After trailing by 11 points in the first half, the Warriors went into the break even at 50-50. Curry had 14 points to help Warriors outscore Orlando 42-24 in the third period. He did not play in the fourth quarter.



"Third quarter was great. It seems to be the time when we pick up our defense and it translates into some transition hoops and 3-pointers," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said.



Curry went 7 for 13 on 3-pointers and scored 27 points while Thompson was 7 for 9 from behind the arc and had 21 points. Kevin Durant had 15 points and Zaza Pachulia finished with 14. JaVale McGee added 13 for the Warriors.



Elfrid Payton led Orlando with 23 points. Nikola Vucevic, Jeff Green, C.J. Watson and Bismack Biyombo each had 12.

