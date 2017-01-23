Former city Party chief sentenced for graft

Wang Guoqiang, former Party chief of Fengcheng city in northeast China's Liaoning Province, was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for graft.



The sentence was handed down by the Shenyang Intermediate People's Court in Liaoning Province.



The court also imposed a fine of 900,000 yuan (around $131,000) on Wang and ordered all his illicit gains to be confiscated.



Wang, who fled to the United States in April 2012, returned to China and turned himself in to the discipline authority in December 2014.



According to the court, his confession, remorse and the fact that all his illegal gains were recovered were taken into consideration when deciding on a sentence.

