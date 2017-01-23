Fugitive official sentenced to life in prison

Li Huabo, a former local finance official in Jiangxi Province, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday, according to a local court.



The sentence was handed down by the Intermediate People's Court of Shangrao City in east China's Jiangxi Province. Li will also have all his personal property confiscated and his remaining illicit gains will be recovered, according to the court.



Li, who fled the country in January 2011, remained in Singapore until he was repatriated in May 2015.



The verdict took into consideration his confession and expression of remorse.

